City records lowest temperature for the season at 16.2 ° C

Mumbai: The city hit the lowest temperature this season at 16.2 degrees Celsius in Santacruz on Tuesday morning, with the high reaching 29.2 degrees Celsius. Colaba saw a minimum of 18.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 28.6 degrees Celsius. HT Image

“The temperature will likely reduce further on Wednesday, perhaps even touching 14 degrees Celsius due to the northerly winds,” said Sushma Nair, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “This chill may continue for a day or two, then there will be a slight rise as westerly winds are expected. The weather will continue to be pleasant for another four to five days, as maximum temperatures will hover around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius, and minimums will stay under 20.”

The air quality continued to be in the satisfactory category at 74, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The stations were overwhelmingly in the satisfactory category, between 51 to 100, except for two. These were BKC and Kherwadi in Bandra East, both at 110 and Govandi at 103. PM10 and carbon monoxide particles were the main pollutants.