MUMBAI: The state government has approved the Mumbai Police’s proposal to establish four new police stations in the city raising the total number of police stations from 100 to 104. To staff these new stations, the state has also created 1,448 posts for officers, with every police station to have around 362 personnel each. City to get four new police stations, 1,448 more personnel

According to officials, the new police jurisdictions will be created by reorganising existing boundaries. A new Maharashtra Nagar police station will be created by carving out areas from Bhandup and Parksite–Vikhroli police stations in the eastern suburbs. Golibar police station will come up in areas currently covered by Vakola and Nirmal Nagar in the western suburbs. Madh Marve police station will be formed by splitting the jurisdiction of the Malwani police station, and Asalfa police station will be created from parts of Ghatkopar and Saki Naka police stations.

A senior police officer said, “There was a need to form four more police stations, due to the increased population in Bhandup, Vikhroli, Saki-Naka, Malwani and Vakola. With the rise in population, crime has also increased.” The government has also approved ₹124 crore for the establishment of the stations and an additional ₹7 crore under non-recurring expenditure.

The city is also set to get two more deputy commissioners of police, increasing the number of police divisions from 13 to 15. Each new station will be staffed with five police inspectors, six assistant police inspectors, 23 sub-inspectors, 20 assistant sub-inspectors, 87 head constables and 217 constables.

Police officers noted that the expansion of the police force is consistent with past efforts. Following the 26/11 terror attacks, the state had created the coastal (Sagari) police stations, and after the rise in cyber crime, the state had established five cyber police stations in 2020.