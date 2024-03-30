City welcomes first vertical university in Malad

Mumbai: The state government has granted preliminary approval to an educational trust for the city’s first ‘vertical’ university in Malad. Unlike traditional sprawling campuses, this innovative institution will be contained within a single high-rise structure, marking a unique milestone in India’s educational landscape. HT Image

The Atharva Educational Trust, headed by BJP’s Borivali MLA Sunil Rane, received a letter of intent (LoI) to initiate a private university housed in a 10-storey building. However, trust must fulfil various infrastructure and academic requirements before welcoming the students. Notably, this university will operate independently from the trust’s existing educational entities.

Last year, the trust proposed the concept of a vertical university following the state government’s relaxing the norms for new private universities in densely populated areas like Mumbai and Thane. Under the revised policy, universities can now operate from a standalone building of up to 50 floors, with a minimum built-up area of 15,000 square meters, effectively eliminating the previous land size criteria.

Rane emphasised the significance of this initiative, citing the disparity between welcoming international universities while imposing stringent controls on domestic educational institutions. He highlighted the advanced facilities and equipment provided by local institutes, comparable to global standards.

Although the allocated space is deemed sufficient for initial operations, Rane predicts that it will take approximately four years for the university to reach its full potential. Moreover, the university’s design must allow for future expansions to accommodate a growing student population, with 40% of the area reserved for playgrounds as per development regulations.

Crucially, the university is mandated to provide hostel facilities for students within the high-rise or nearby, with strict prohibitions on commercial usage of the building.

As preparations progress and anticipation mounts for the inauguration of Mumbai’s pioneering vertical university, it is poised to redefine the city’s educational landscape.