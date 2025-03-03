City’s cultural hub: Revamped Ravindra Natya Mandir, PL Deshpande Academy reopen

MUMBAI: The city witnessed a landmark moment in its cultural landscape on Sunday as the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy Complex and Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi reopened after extensive renovations. The occasion was further marked by a historic literary milestone—the debut of PL Deshpande’s Marathi works in Bengali for the first time. Mumbai, India – 02, Mar 2025: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, DCM Eknath Shinde, DCM Ajitdada Pawar during the Inauguration of the P. L. Deshpande Kala Akademi restoration theatre work at Prabhadevi, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 02, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The legendary playwright and humorist, popularly known as Pu La, is often hailed as the PG Wodehouse of Marathi literature. His words, “Jagnya saathi sagle jagtat. Pan aaple Chandh appalyala shikavtat, aapan ka jagava.” (Everyone lives for the sake of living, but it is our passions and interests that truly teach us why we should live.” continue to inspire generations. Now, his legacy is enshrined in a modernised cultural hub that pays tribute to his enduring impact on Marathi literature and theatre.

In keeping with Pu La’s commitment to artistic excellence, the revamped Ravindra Natya Mandir stands as the only theatre in Maharashtra equipped with a licensed 7.1 Dolby Surround Sound system, offering an unparalleled auditory experience for theatre enthusiasts. The venue now boasts 15 cutting-edge rehearsal studios, a high-tech Chroma studio for digital productions, and an advanced Dolby studio for audio and music production. The green rooms have also been modernised, ensuring a world-class experience for performers.

A spokesperson from the academy highlighted the government’s focus on promoting Marathi arts, “The renovation caters to every art lover and art connoisseur. Some rehearsal slots are reserved exclusively for Marathi artistes as part of Maharashtra’s initiative to elevate the prominence of Marathi language and culture.”

Despite its strong Marathi roots, the complex is set to be a multilingual artistic hub, hosting exhibitions, plays, and cultural events in various languages. With new open-air amphitheatres, exhibition halls, art galleries, a mini-theatre equipped with Dolby Atmos, and a dedicated selfie point, the space is designed to be an immersive experience for visitors.

The highlight of the grand reopening was the release of Vyakti ani Valli, one of PL Deshpande’s most celebrated works, in Bengali for the first time. “Marathi has recently been recognised as a classical language, and we are excited to bring its literature to a broader audience,” said the Academy’s spokesperson. The adaptation will be performed during PuLa Mahotsav on March 3, followed by a Women’s Art Festival on March 4, ensuring a dynamic start to this new chapter.

The grand reopening was officiated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, in the presence of deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with cabinet ministers MP Lodha, Ashish Shelar, and Shivendra Raje Bhosale. During the inauguration, Fadnavis said, “If PL Deshpande were to be defined in one word, he would be Maharashtra’s ‘Happiness Index.’ His literary works bring pure joy to all. Marathi theatre enthusiasts have always cherished plays, and the essence of culture and civilisation is reflected in the literature, traditions, and language nurtured within a society.”