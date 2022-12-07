Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Civic sub-engineer accepts bribe of 1 lakh; held

Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:17 AM IST

When the complainant, who works as a treasurer in the organisation, approached the office of assistant commissioner, markets, he met the accused. The sub-engineer demanded ₹4 lakhs from him for renewing the licence and issuing the work order copy. The amount was later negotiated to ₹3 lakhs and the complainant was to pay the first instalment of ₹1 lakh.

ACB officials said they have arrested Bhushan Bhusane for allegedly demanding a bribe for renewing the work order. The civic body had issued a notice to cancel the contract awarded to the organisation which was challenged by the complainant’s organisation after which a court had ordered the assistant commissioner, markets, to hold a hearing in the matter and decide the issue, said an ACB official. (Image for representation)
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a 45-year-old civic sub-engineer for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 1 lakh from a social organisation that was handling public toilets.

The social organisation was handling the toilet at the Bhuleshwar BMC market and has got a contract for 25 years. However, it was required to get the work order renewed from BMC every five years.

ACB officials said they have arrested Bhushan Bhusane for allegedly demanding a bribe for renewing the work order.

The civic body had issued a notice to cancel the contract awarded to the organisation which was challenged by the complainant’s organisation after which a court had ordered the assistant commissioner, markets, to hold a hearing in the matter and decide the issue, said an ACB official.

When the complainant, who works as a treasurer in the organisation, approached the office of assistant commissioner, markets, he met Bhusane. The sub-engineer demanded 4 lakhs from him for renewing the licence and issuing the work order copy. The amount was later negotiated to 3 lakhs and the complainant was to pay the first instalment of 1 lakh.

“On Monday, the complainant approached us and we verified the demand of bribe and later arrested Bhusane while allegedly he accepted the amount of 1 lakh from the complainant,” said the ACB official.

Bhusane was booked under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (public servants taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act).

