THANE: A class 11 student sustained severe injuries to his head and body after his schoolmate thrashed and attacked him on Saturday with a metal shock absorber of a two-wheeler for trolling him on a social media post. Class 10 student thrashes senior for gender trolling

Shock absorbers are pump-like devices in two-wheelers which works in conjunction with suspension systems to minimise the impact of road irregularities.

The incident was reported from a school located in Khardi, Shahapur tehsil of Thane district, after the classes were over. The injured student, an 18-year-old, was hospitalised and the police have registered a case under juvenile criminal law against the attacker, who is a 16-year-old boy, studying in class 10.

The officers learnt that the class 10 student had shared photos on his Facebook with some of his friends, including some schoolgirls, and the Class 11 student had left nasty comments on each of the pictures posted by him. Other students, who were friends on the social media site, started reacting to the troll comments with laughter emojis and started ridiculing the 16-year-old boy. “The comments were specifically targeted on his gender identity and mannerisms,” said an officer. The online trolling did not stop there. “The 16-year-old boy was humiliated in the school campus as well wherein the class 11 student used some choicest comments whenever he saw him,” added the officer.

On Saturday noon, the simmering tension from social media spilt on the school campus when the 16-year-old student went to confront his senior. “The confrontation escalated into an ugly fight and the class 10 boy hit the senior with a metal shock absorber of a vehicle. The injured student sustained severe injury to his head and was immediately taken to the local hospital in Khardi for treatment,” said the officer.

Jitendra Thakur, in charge of the police station in Khardi said, “The fight occurred after school hours, during which one boy hit the other on his head, causing severe injury and significant bleeding. Fortunately, the injured student is out of danger but remains hospitalised. A case has been registered against the Class 10 student.”

He added that as the accused is a minor, he would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and counselling sessions would be arranged for both the students to prevent similar incidents in the future.