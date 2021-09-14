Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Class 7 student rapes 5-yr-old girl from his neighbourhood near Mumbai
Class 7 student rapes 5-yr-old girl from his neighbourhood near Mumbai

A Class 7 student has allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in Boisar on Monday
By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:50 PM IST

A Class 7 student has allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in Boisar on Monday.

The 11-year-old accused was arrested under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. On Tuesday, the Juvenile Justice Court sent him to judicial remand in the Children’s Remand Home in Bhiwandi.

Senior inspector Suresh Kadam of Boisar MIDC police station said the survivor’s parents work at an industrial unit. When she was alone at home, the boy took her to an isolated spot and sexually assaulted her.

“The child started to experience abdominal pain, following which her mother took her to a doctor, who found injury marks on her body. On asking her about the injury marks, she revealed the incident. The mother then approached us,” said Kadam.

The girl has been admitted in a government hospital at Dahanu.

“The survivor has suffered trauma and a woman assistant inspector is investigating the case. We are awaiting her medical report.”

