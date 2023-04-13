Class 9 girl dies by suicide after being reprimanded for copying during exam

MUMBAI: A Class 9 student allegedly died by suicide after she was caught copying during exam. The class teacher had later called her parents and reprimanded them.

According to the police, on Tuesday, they received a call about the 15-year-old girl’s suicide at her home in Chembur Camp. The police rushed her to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where she was declared dead before admission.

The police said the girl’s parents were not at home when she took the extreme step. When her mother returned home and knocked on the door, the girl did not open the door. The mother peeped through the window and found her hanging.

On questioning, the parents revealed that the same day the girl was caught copying in the school and the school authorities had summoned her mother and reprimanded them.

“Since then, the girl went into depression. When her father, who works as a driver with a cab aggregator, and mother went out, the girl died by suicide,” a police officer said.

“We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter and have not found any foul play so far,” Jaykumar Surywanshi, senior police inspector, said.