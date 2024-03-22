Cleanliness, education and health top priorities for new Navi Mumbai civic chief

NAVI MUMBAI: Dr Kailas Shinde, an IAS officer of the 2013 batch, who took over as the new commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday said that making the city the cleanest in India along with providing better education and healthcare will be his top priorities. Prior to this, Shinde was joint managing director of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). Navi Mumbai, India - March 21, 2024:NMMC New Municipal Commissioner Kailesh Shindhe take charge of office at NMMC Headquarters CBD Belapur . in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The 54-year-old new NMMC chief succeeded Rajesh Narvekar, who was transferred following the election commissioner order due to the Lok Sabha elections, as Commissioner, Cooperatives and Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Pune.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shinde held a meeting of the various heads of departments to understand the functioning of each department. He asked for a plan to be drawn up for ward-wise review of works and field inspections. Speaking of his plans, Shinde said, “I shall be studying the expectations of the citizens of Navi Mumbai and the issues here and take them up. We shall try our best to give an efficient administration.”

Shinde stated, “NMMC has topped in the state and is second in ranking in the country in cleanliness under Swachh Survekshan. We shall look at ways and measures as to how we can take the city to the top position in the country.” He added, “Besides this, we shall strive to give quality education, health and civic services to the residents.”

Shinde stressed, “We are preparing the next generation to take over for which education is the key. Quality education will be our priority for which we shall make maximum investment. It is also important that this education is affordable to all and hence all measures for it will be taken.” Concluded the commissioner, “I certainly have an idea of the issues of the city as I have been working here. The local issues are important and we shall concentrate on them.”

Shinde’s career card

Shinde has worked as deputy secretary at chief minister secretariat in Mantralaya and at the Governor’s secretariat. As the chief executive officer of Satara Zilla Parishad, in 2018, he accepted the cleanest district award under Swachh Bharat Mission, from among 685 districts in the country, from the Prime Minister. A year later he accepted a special award for Swachh Sunder Shauchalay from the government of India. As the district collector of Palghar district, we undertook various welfare works for the tribals of the area. During the Covid pandemic and cyclone, he undertook various disaster relief measures. He has been felicitated for his services by both the State and central governments.

As the Jt MD of CIDCO, Patil oversaw the development of various mega projects like Maha Mumbai, the airport, the golf course etc. He contributed to housing and marketing, water supply and also rehabilitation of the Irshalwadi landslide victims. He has also stressed online processes for efficient functioning and hassle-free procedures for the residents.

Avid marathon runner

Shinde, who plays multiple sports, is an avid marathon runner having participated in a number of long distance races. Last year in June, he participated in the ‘Comrades Marathon’ that was held in South Africa. Shinde ran a distance of 87.7km from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in 11.06.11 hours.