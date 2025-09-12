MUMBAI: After the “victory” so triumphantly declared by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil recently, leaders of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) are pushing back, hard. Clear confusion over GR or face “anarchy”, says Bhujbal after alleged suicide over OBC quota

On Wednesday, a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver allegedly died by suicide in Latur district, with a note that said he hoped his sacrifice would ensure justice to his (OBC) community.

The Maratha quota issue is fast escalating, where Marathas are demanding Kunbi status to enable them to avail reservation benefits under the OBC category. After Jarange-Patil’s recent agitation in Mumbai, the state government issued a government resolution (GR) accepting the Hyderabad Gazetteer as the basis for assigning Kunbi credentials to the Maratha community.

Putting further pressure on the Devendra Fadnavis government on Thursday, a second petition was filed in the Bombay High Court, challenging the GR. The court has directed that the petition, filed by advocate Mangesh Sasane, be revised by Saturday.

Meanwhile, the battle over OBC reservations has exposed fissures within the government, with ministers such as senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and Pankaja Munde openly taking a stand against their own government by opposing the GR.

On Thursday, Bhujbal said that if anomalies in the GR were not fixed, it would cause “anarchy” in the state. “Clear the confusion regarding the GR, or else there may be chaos in the state,” Bhujbal cautioned.

Bhujbal also said he would meet the family of the deceased in Latur, after cancelling all his official engagements on Friday. The deceased, from Wangdari village in Renapur tehsil, apparently jumped into the Manjara River. Police claim to have found a note at the spot, stating that he had been taking part in agitations for the OBC quota for a long time but the “government betrayed us by issuing this GR”.

Stepping up the rhetoric, Bhujbal said, “It is sad and unfortunate. I urge all OBC brothers not to commit suicide. We will fight legally and peacefully, and I am sure we will succeed.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has reiterated that the government has not given reservation benefits to Marathas without presenting their Kunbi credentials. He also said the government was prepared to contest the case in the courts.

Meanwhile, OBC organisations are planning to hold two rallies against the GR at Azad Maidan next week. The first is planned for October 7 while the other is likely to be held a couple of weeks later.