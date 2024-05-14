Cloud of dust engulfs city as first pre-monsoon showers hit MMR

Mumbai: A massive dust storm engulfed large parts of Mumbai and suburbs as the first pre-monsoon showers accompanied by lightning hit the city on Monday. Similar weather conditions were observed in parts of neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai where dusty winds affected visibility. Mumbai, India - May 13, 2024:Dust Storm due to storm winds over city skyline of Prabhadevi, Parel, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

While rainfall brought some relief to the residents from the scorching heat, the whirlwind of dust, something rare for coastal Mumbai, whipped up suddenly with strong gusty winds around 3pm darkened the atmosphere and impacted the movement of traffic and pedestrians. Areas like Dadar experienced rain for a short while due to the strong winds, while the east and north of the city experienced downpours for over 40 minutes. The stormy conditions and poor visibility have also hit the flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the weather condition to a trough in central Maharashtra that resulted in thunderstorms and wind speeds of 50kmph, going up to 60kmph in some parts. “This pre-monsoon phenomenon is common during this season. The land gets heated during the day, and this weather pattern occurs towards late afternoon/evening. These conditions die down and pass within two to three hours,” said Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD.

Rain was predicted for Sunday and Monday, whereas Thane and Palghar are under yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday. Rain and thundershowers are very likely in the Thane and Palghar districts on Tuesday evening, with a heatwave expected in the early hours of the day.

Monday’s downpour in Mumbai wreaked havoc, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries across the city. Reports indicate that five individuals lost their lives due to various incidents linked to unexpected rainfall.

In a grim tally, there were a staggering 187 instances of tree falls reported, leading to one casualty and five injuries. The widespread tree fall incidents underscored the severity of the weather conditions, with several areas bearing the brunt of nature’s fury.

Among the worst-hit areas was Ghatkopar’s Chedda Nagar, Sector 3, where four casualties and 73 injuries were recorded. The tragic incident unfolded as an illegal hoarding collapsed, causing devastation in its wake.

In another distressing occurrence, Wadala East witnessed chaos as a steel frame from an under-construction parking tower, intended for a saleable SRA building, collapsed at Barkat Ali naka. This incident left two individuals injured, highlighting the hazards associated with poorly constructed infrastructure amid inclement weather.

Further exacerbating the situation, an iron gate at a society in the eastern suburbs succumbed to the force of the rainfall, injuring one person.

The 22KV power substation at Powai experienced damage on Monday at 5 pm due to strong winds and unseasonal rain. Consequently, the water supply from Kurla in L ward and Bhandup in S ward has been disrupted. The municipal administration advises that the water supply will resume after repairs to the substation and the Powai Udanchan Center’s power supply. Citizens are urged to conserve water until then.