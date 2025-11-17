CM appoints Uddhav as chairman of Thackeray memorial trust

Mumbai: The state government has reconstituted the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Public Trust, which is overseeing construction of the memorial to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in Shivaji Park. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has been appointed chairman of the trust for the second time. He had earlier served as chairman from 2016, when the trust was constituted, till his term ended in 2019. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (HT PHOTO)

A government resolution (GR) reconstituting the trust was issued by the general administration department (GAD) headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, two days ahead of Bal Thackeray’s death anniversary on Monday. His centennial birth anniversary will be observed next year onwards as he was born on January 23, 1927.

Fadnavis had, during his first term, allotted the bungalow that earlier housed the city’s mayor for the memorial.

According to the notification issued on Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Subhash Desai has been appointed secretary of the reconstituted trust, while Uddhav’s son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray has been appointed as one of the members. Aaditya Thackeray was chairman during the earlier tenure of the trust which ended on March 11, 2025.

BJP MLA from Vile Parle, Parag Alvani, and former MLA and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Shishir Shinde have also been appointed members in the trust. Alvani has good relations with the Thackeray family and Uddhav Thackeray had recently attended the BJP leader’s daughter’s wedding. Shinde is the only member in the trust from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Five ex-officio members will also be part of the trust – the chief secretary of Maharashtra, principal secretary (urban development-II), principal secretary (law and judiciary), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, and two seats reserved for members to be elected from the general body.

The state government has authorised Desai to register changes in the trust’s composition with the Charity Commissioner under the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950, and the Co-operative Societies Registration Act, 1960.