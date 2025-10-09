CM draws parallel between Mumbai and London, urging investment

MUMBAI: In a roundtable discussion with a delegation of industry leaders from the UK on Wednesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis drew parallels between London and Mumbai, highlighting how Maharashtra offers a conducive environment for industrial growth. Mumbai, India - June 29, 2023: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis interacts during his interview at Sagar Bunglow, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

While presenting a detailed overview of the atmosphere of investment in the state, given its infrastructure and promise of development, Fadnavis also fielded many questions from representatives in the delegation. His conversation with over 20 delegates from industries and leading UK universities, lasted nearly 25 minutes. The chief minister was asked about delays in permissions to set up industrial units, red-tapism, dearth of skilled manpower, among other purported impediments, to which he appraised the delegation about the government’s policy of ease of doing business and timely monitoring of key projects to avoid delays.

“Maharashtra is the most industry-friendly state in the country, as issues are resolved promptly. We have excellent connectivity and infrastructure, and have partnered with top global universities to strengthen the education sector, which will help us to create skilled manpower,” he said. “The new education policy rolled out by the Indian government has enabled the entry of overseas universities. An edu-city being developed in Navi Mumbai will have a University of London campus, which can accommodate 2000 students.”

The group of leaders who met the CM from various sectors is part of the 125-members of UK’s most prominent CEOs, leading entrepreneurs, university vice chancellors and heads of cultural institutions. The delegation is accompanying the UK prime minister Keir Starmer, who is on a two-day visit to India.

“The state offers vast opportunities for investment in industry, finance, education, urban development and technology and is witnessing rapid urban development through projects such as the Navi Mumbai airport, Atal Setu and the plan for the third Mumbai,” he said, underlining that Vadhavan port is being developed along the bullet train corridor and the green industrial zone or the fourth Mumbai.

Calling Mumbai the financial and fintech capital of India, Fadnavis said that his government was striving to further strengthen the partnership between Britain and India. He drew attention to the fact that even street vendors had adopted digital transactions which has led to India recording the highest number of digital transactions in the world. He added that the state has set a goal to achieve 50% renewable energy usage by 2030 and is extensively promoting solar power.

The delegation was also told about the state’s region-wise development -- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the headquarters of Marathwada, emerging as the EV hub while Nagpur, the headquarters of Vidarbha emerging as the model manufacturing centre. “Pune has been established as a leading industrial hub, with a special space for data centers, artificial intelligence and quantum technology. The state is training experts in partnership with global leaders such as HP through skill universities,” he said.

A statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) stated that members of the British delegation “expressed satisfaction with the rapid industrial growth in Maharashtra and showed keen interest in investing in AI and technology and other sectors”.