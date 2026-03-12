Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    CM orders probe into expired medicines at Vasai civic hospital

    The issue came to light on Friday after BJP corporators inspected the hospital and claimed to have found expired medicines in the hospital’s storeroom. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the additional chief secretary of the urban development department to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report

    Published on: Mar 12, 2026 5:52 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry on Wednesday after patients were allegedly given expired medicines at the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation’s (VVCMC) D.M. Petit Hospital.

    CM orders probe into expired medicines at Vasai civic hospital
    CM orders probe into expired medicines at Vasai civic hospital

    Fadnavis directed the additional chief secretary of the urban development department to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report.

    The issue came to light on Friday after BJP corporators inspected the hospital and claimed to have found expired medicines in the hospital’s storeroom. Following the revelation, on Monday the VVCMC commissioner Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi ordered an enquiry into the matter and promised that strict action would be taken against the culprits if the allegations are proved true.

    During the inspection, corporators alleged that patients were also asked to buy expensive branded medicines from private chemists outside, with hospital staff claiming medicines were unavailable in the civic hospital.

    BJP group leader Ashok Shelke, who raised the issue with the chief minister, claimed that medicines with expiry dates of 2022 and earlier were being distributed to patients in loose packets instead of original packaging to hide expiry details. He also highlighted that two hospital officials, identified as Jitendra Patil and Rohini Patil, had been managing the storeroom since 2014 despite rules mandating periodic transfers.

    Calling it a “drug scam,” Shelke demanded a detailed probe and said the alleged irregularities could involve hospital staff responsible for raising drug supply demands and issuing work orders to suppliers. The hospital staff, including the VVCMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bhakti Chaudhary, were unreachable after the incident.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/CM Orders Probe Into Expired Medicines At Vasai Civic Hospital
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes