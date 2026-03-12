Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry on Wednesday after patients were allegedly given expired medicines at the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation’s (VVCMC) D.M. Petit Hospital. CM orders probe into expired medicines at Vasai civic hospital

Fadnavis directed the additional chief secretary of the urban development department to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report.

The issue came to light on Friday after BJP corporators inspected the hospital and claimed to have found expired medicines in the hospital’s storeroom. Following the revelation, on Monday the VVCMC commissioner Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi ordered an enquiry into the matter and promised that strict action would be taken against the culprits if the allegations are proved true.

During the inspection, corporators alleged that patients were also asked to buy expensive branded medicines from private chemists outside, with hospital staff claiming medicines were unavailable in the civic hospital.

BJP group leader Ashok Shelke, who raised the issue with the chief minister, claimed that medicines with expiry dates of 2022 and earlier were being distributed to patients in loose packets instead of original packaging to hide expiry details. He also highlighted that two hospital officials, identified as Jitendra Patil and Rohini Patil, had been managing the storeroom since 2014 despite rules mandating periodic transfers.

Calling it a “drug scam,” Shelke demanded a detailed probe and said the alleged irregularities could involve hospital staff responsible for raising drug supply demands and issuing work orders to suppliers. The hospital staff, including the VVCMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bhakti Chaudhary, were unreachable after the incident.