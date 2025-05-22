Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
CM reviews monsoon preparedness

ByYogesh Naik
May 22, 2025 07:32 AM IST

Fadnavis directed senior officials to remain highly alert even on holidays and weekends to ensure minimal loss of lives due to monsoon-related accidents

Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reviewed monsoon preparedness in the city and across the state and asked senior officials to remain highly alert even on holidays and weekends to ensure minimal loss of lives due to monsoon-related accidents.

CM Devendra Fadnavis (Hindustan Times)

The chief minister referred to reports of waterlogging from various parts of Mumbai during the first pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be on high alert. There are 249 landslide-prone areas in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, and asked the civic body to locate these areas on the map for easy accessibility during emergencies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 110-119% rainfall in the state this year, the chief minister said. He asked officials from Kolhapur and Sangli to be on high alert as heavy rains have been forecast in the two districts. He also asked officials from the water resources department to coordinate with their peers in other states to ensure water from dams is released in a regulated manner.

During the review meeting, the chief minister directed officials to be prepared for emergencies and keep maps ready, so that they can be given to Indian Air Force (IAF) in the event of an evacuation. He also asked officials to keep the IAF, Navy, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force, Mumbai Port Authority and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority on alert during rains.

