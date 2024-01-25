close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / CM Shinde and his cabinet to visit Ayodhya in first week of February

CM Shinde and his cabinet to visit Ayodhya in first week of February

BySurendra P Gangan
Jan 25, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the entire Maharashtra cabinet, including his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the first week of February. The exact date is yet to be finalised.

MUMBAI: Chief minister Eknath Shinde, his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar along with the entire Maharashtra cabinet will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the first week of February.

HT Image
HT Image

“Though the date has not been finalised yet, it could be on February 5,” said a BJP leader requesting anonymity. “All the 29 ministers including chief minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will visit the temple for darshan”.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Shinde was formally invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, which he declined and said that he would visit the temple along with his two deputies in February.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Surendra P Gangan

    Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On