CM Shinde and his cabinet to visit Ayodhya in first week of February
Jan 25, 2024 08:16 AM IST
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the entire Maharashtra cabinet, including his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the first week of February. The exact date is yet to be finalised.
MUMBAI: Chief minister Eknath Shinde, his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar along with the entire Maharashtra cabinet will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the first week of February.
“Though the date has not been finalised yet, it could be on February 5,” said a BJP leader requesting anonymity. “All the 29 ministers including chief minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will visit the temple for darshan”.
Shinde was formally invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, which he declined and said that he would visit the temple along with his two deputies in February.
