CM Shinde assures 120MLD additional water supply to Thane city

The water woes in Thane city might soon be resolved as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has informed that a decision to supply additional 120MLD of water is being taken.

Thane will be supplied 50MLD additional water each from Bhatsa and Barvi dams, and 20MLD from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

At present, Thane city receives 485MLD of water that will increase to over 600MLD with the additional supply.

This decision was taken at a review meeting by the CM to discuss the water supply scheme in Thane district on Saturday.

Although Thane city has been receiving 485MLD of water regularly, with the increasing population in the city, it is not sufficient.

Shinde said, “Now that the height of Barvi dam has been raised, a demand to provide an additional 100MLD of water has been made by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Efforts to provide 50MLD of additional water each from Barvi and Bhatsa dams are under way. Immediate action on the part of the irrigation department should be taken to provide additional storage.”

The CM has instructed MIDC and MJP to take necessary action to prevent shortage of drinking water in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation areas and the rest of the district besides TMC.

Instructions from the CM’s office to complete the repair work of all the channels providing water to Thane district have been made and a review of the repair work of Bhatsa, Nampada, Kalu, Powale and Shai dams also have been made. Shinde also directed to speed up the work of these dams.

Water shortage in Navi Mumbai villages

Even as rains continue to lash Navi Mumbai, and there has been adequate rainfall in the Morbe dam catchment areas, several villages in the city are facing acute water shortage. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has blamed illegal connections and increase in water turbidity for the situation. It said that the issue would be resolved soon.

Villagers said that they get water supply once in a couple of days and that the pressure is often very low. The situation has been prevalent for almost a month, they lamented.

Irfan Patel, a resident of Khairane village, said, “We are getting water just once in the evening for an hour or two. Sometimes, even that doesn’t come. The irregular water supply situation has been prevailing for almost two months.”

Sanjay Desai, NMMC city engineer, said, “There has been an increase in demand from these areas due to encroachments and illegal constructions. There are also cases of illegal water connections sans water metres. The situation has been compounded due to the incessant rains that have led to increase in the turbidity of water. As a result, time is taken for the treatment of water before it can be supplied. Morbe dam has 450MLD capacity, of which over 410MLD can be used. The MIDC water supply has also been reduced.”

On the action being taken by NMMC, he said, “We will be surveying the illegal connections in the areas and take action accordingly.”

(With inputs from G. Mohiuddin Jeddy)