CM Shinde assures 120MLD additional water supply to Thane city
The water woes in Thane city might soon be resolved as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has informed that a decision to supply additional 120MLD of water is being taken.
Thane will be supplied 50MLD additional water each from Bhatsa and Barvi dams, and 20MLD from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
At present, Thane city receives 485MLD of water that will increase to over 600MLD with the additional supply.
This decision was taken at a review meeting by the CM to discuss the water supply scheme in Thane district on Saturday.
Although Thane city has been receiving 485MLD of water regularly, with the increasing population in the city, it is not sufficient.
Shinde said, “Now that the height of Barvi dam has been raised, a demand to provide an additional 100MLD of water has been made by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Efforts to provide 50MLD of additional water each from Barvi and Bhatsa dams are under way. Immediate action on the part of the irrigation department should be taken to provide additional storage.”
The CM has instructed MIDC and MJP to take necessary action to prevent shortage of drinking water in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation areas and the rest of the district besides TMC.
Instructions from the CM’s office to complete the repair work of all the channels providing water to Thane district have been made and a review of the repair work of Bhatsa, Nampada, Kalu, Powale and Shai dams also have been made. Shinde also directed to speed up the work of these dams.
Water shortage in Navi Mumbai villages
Even as rains continue to lash Navi Mumbai, and there has been adequate rainfall in the Morbe dam catchment areas, several villages in the city are facing acute water shortage. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has blamed illegal connections and increase in water turbidity for the situation. It said that the issue would be resolved soon.
Villagers said that they get water supply once in a couple of days and that the pressure is often very low. The situation has been prevalent for almost a month, they lamented.
Irfan Patel, a resident of Khairane village, said, “We are getting water just once in the evening for an hour or two. Sometimes, even that doesn’t come. The irregular water supply situation has been prevailing for almost two months.”
Sanjay Desai, NMMC city engineer, said, “There has been an increase in demand from these areas due to encroachments and illegal constructions. There are also cases of illegal water connections sans water metres. The situation has been compounded due to the incessant rains that have led to increase in the turbidity of water. As a result, time is taken for the treatment of water before it can be supplied. Morbe dam has 450MLD capacity, of which over 410MLD can be used. The MIDC water supply has also been reduced.”
On the action being taken by NMMC, he said, “We will be surveying the illegal connections in the areas and take action accordingly.”
(With inputs from G. Mohiuddin Jeddy)
-
Stealing confidential data: Unknown persons use 11 SEBI ids to send emails, FIR registered
Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India has lodged a complaint against unknown persons for allegedly accessing the official email accounts of its 11 employees, sending 34 emails from them, and stealing confidential data. The complaint was lodged by Varunkumar Kishan Gopal, 31, who works in SEBI's head office at Bandra-Kurla Complex in the IT department as assistant manager.
-
Eknath Shinde renames Aurangabad again, says ‘legal’ this time
The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra on Saturday gave a cabinet approval to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively. The decision to rename these cities was taken in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government's last cabinet meeting chaired by the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 29, just before he resigned.
-
What is the PSI scam that has triggered political storm in Karnataka?
The Police Sub Inspector recruitment scam, the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of sub-inspectors has triggered a political storm in Karnataka. How did this mega recruitment scam unfold and what has happened so far? Let us tell you in ten points. In October last year, the examinations for the recruitment of police sub- inspectors posts were held.
-
₹362.50 heroin seizure: Container booked by person in Delhi, claim Navi police
Following the seizure of heroin worth ₹362.50 crore in Navi Mumbai, police claimed that the container was booked by a person in Delhi. It is already found that there are drugs hidden. The container that was seized on Thursday by Navi Mumbai crime branch after receiving information from Punjab police has been lying in a logistics firm in Panvel since December 2021.
-
Former Punjab Speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon passes away at 79
The cremation will be held at Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon's native village of Dadu Jodh in Gurdaspur district at 11.30am on Sunday. Nirmal Singh Kahlon was elected MLA from Fatehgarh Churian constituency in Gurdaspur district in 1997 and 2007. In the 2012 and 2017 assembly elections, he lost to Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa of the Congress in close contests. Dera Baba Nanak Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who contested the recent elections against sAD leader Ravikaran Singh Kahlon, also offered condolences.
