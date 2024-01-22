CM Shinde to skip consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and chief minister Eknath Shinde will not be going for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. While Thackeray will visit Nashik’s Kalaram temple for an aarti, Shinde said he would go later with all his cabinet members, MLAs and officers. Thackeray has received an invitation from the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas Trust. HT Image

Speaking to reporters after the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday morning, Shinde said that the atmosphere was “full of happiness”, referring to many runners wearing saffron and chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans. “The consecration is an issue of faith and asmita,” pronounced the CM. “Instead of two to three persons going for the ceremony, I will be happier if I go with all my ministers, MLAs, officers and Ram bhakts.” Shinde did not fail to add that PM Narendra Modi had completed the Ram temple that Bal Thackeray wanted.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray was sent an invite by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Trust by registered post but will not attend the consecration ceremony. He will go, instead, to the Kalaram temple in Nashik city and perform aarti. The Shiv Sena will also hold a rally at the central maidan which Thackeray will address.

“Uddhav will go to Veer Savarkar’s residence in Nashik and pay his respects,” said Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant. “After lunch, he will perform a pooja at Kalaram Mandir, and this will be followed by an aarti of the Godavari river.” The Shiv Sena (UBT) will also hold a one-day convention at The Democracy Hotels in Nashik, where a lot of important resolutions will be passed.