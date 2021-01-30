CM unveils first train for Metro-2A, 7; says MVA working faster than BJP

Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Friday unveiled the first indigenously-built metro train for Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E). Thackeray also inaugurated the Charkop depot, an operation and control centre for the two lines and a receiving substation at the depot; a branding manual, and a common mobility card designed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The CM said that compared to its predecessor, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is completing works at a faster pace.

The driverless-enabled Metro rake that Thackeray unveiled on Friday had earlier been unveiled in Bengaluru by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra’s urban development minister Eknath Shinde, who had visited Bharat Earth Movers Limited’s (BEML) manufacturing unit earlier. Shinde on Friday said, “The two Metros will be operational in the next four months. Work on rest of the lines is also in progress.”

The trial runs for the two Metros are expected to begin in March and commercial operations are expected to start from May 2021, officials said.

“The coming years are very important for Mumbai. With the Metro network, the coastal road, the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the Samruddhi Corridor, commute in Mumbai will be different,” Thackeray said at the unveiling on Friday. “I am not saying that the previous government did not undertake works, but we are completing works at a faster pace,” he said.

Previously, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which led the previous state government, had criticised the MVA government for staying the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) works.

Metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA RA Rajeev said this was “the first Make-in-India train” and was at par with international metro trains. He said that 120 kms of metro network will be completed by 2022.

At the event held at Charkop depot, seven women train operators and controllers welcomed the dignitaries. HT had earlier reported that Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), which will handle the operations of all Metros, has already trained 18 women operators.