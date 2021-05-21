CM Uddhav Thackeray visits cyclone-hit Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the districts hit the most by Cyclone Tauktae early this week, and assured relief to those affected, once the assessment is completed. Although the CM did not spell out the details, the Maharashtra government is expected to announce a package early next week.

Thackeray visited two affected villages in Vengurle and Malvan tehsils in Sindhudurg and held a meeting with the district administration. He also held a review meeting with Ratnagiri district administration and took stock of the damage caused by the cyclone and the Covid-19 situation.

Thackeray said the spot assessment of the losses is expected to be completed in the next few days. “We have started giving compensation as per the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) norms. We will ensure that nobody goes without relief. The additional relief will be determined after the assessment is completed. Although the coastal parts have sustained damages, it was less severe this time, compared to last year’s Cyclone Nisarga,” he said.

Cyclone Tauktae, that hit the coastal districts on Sunday and Monday, claimed 19 lives and caused damage to structures and horticulture in the state. According to preliminary estimates, crops and horticulture on more than 12,000 hectares (ha) have been damaged. Hundreds of villages in Ratnagiri and Raigad are still without electricity and internet.

“As per the assessment so far, crops and horticulture on more than 12,500 hectares have been damaged. As per the set norms of NDRF, the compensation for crop losses ranges between ₹6,800 and ₹18,000 per ha and ₹6,000- ₹95,000 for damage to houses. The state government had increased the relief amount as special case for the damages in last year’s Cyclone Nisarga. But it would not be possible to give that much this time. The total losses are expected to be around ₹60 crore,” said an official from Mantralaya.

Coastal districts do not grow any seasonal crops, so there was not much damage to the crops. However, plantations of Alphonso mango and chickoo were damaged largely.

Thackeray said the state will press for long-term measures that will help the coastal districts that face such cyclones. He said the state government has requested the Centre for assistance for cyclone-risk mitigation measures, including underground power supply infrastructure and anti-erosion measures. “I am sure Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help Maharashtra, similar to how he announced a package for Gujarat,” he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders slammed the CM for his short tour of the cyclone-affected districts. “I do not want to politicise the issue, but one should answer why the CM visited only two districts? His tour lasted for just three hours and travelled just a few kilometers. The ruling parties have questions about Modi’s Gujarat tour. They should first look at Thackeray’s tour,” said leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Thackeray took a dig at Fadnavis, saying that he was not frustrated like the opposition leader. “I have not come here for a photo session. I want to give true relief to the affected people from coastal areas. I did not restrict myself to the aerial tour,” he said.