MUMBAI: One of the first passenger trains connecting Mumbai to Surat/Valsad from the early 1960s is set to be discontinued by mid-December. Its non-air conditioned double-decker coaches, which have been in operation since 1975-76 will soon be converted into a restaurant, which is most likely to be installed outside Lower Parel railway station. Coach of scrapped passenger train could become restaurant on wheels

According to Western Railway (WR) officials, the train, called the 09023/24 Mumbai-Valsad passenger train will go off the rails, as the codal life of the last rake is coming to an end. “We are working on the possibility of converting one of the non-AC double-decker coaches into a restaurant on wheels for nostalgia’s sake,” said a WR official. The authorities are examining a location at Lower Parel on the west side of Platform 1, where there is a suitable space after the level crossing gate. WR currently operates restaurants on wheels at Andheri and Borivali stations.

The passenger train initially operated between Mumbai and Surat. The non-AC double-decker coaches were introduced around 1975-76, which was around the same time that the Flying Ranee also started operations. It was among the few passenger trains where suburban season pass-holders were allowed.

This train currently ferries close to 800 to 900 passengers in each trip, halting at 20 stations in between. Most passengers board from Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali and Virar. It also has halts at major stations between Virar and Dahanu, and people residing in this corridor also prefer this double-decker passenger train.

WR, earlier known as Bombay, Baroda and Central India Railway (BB&CI), was the first to operate the double-decker coaches in the 1860s to cater to increasing crowds. Of the total 18 coaches in the Valsad Fast passenger train, 11 are ICF double-decker coaches, which currently have a seating capacity of 136 passengers per coach.

Each upper berth can comfortably seat three passengers, and with 20 upper berths per coach, this provides seating for an additional 60 passengers. Counting those who stand near the doors, corridors, and washroom passages, the total passengers per coach is estimated to be 250 to 260.