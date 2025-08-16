Coastal Road Promenade opens to public

Mumbai: In early May, when content creator Soumya Mandvikar made a reel on how to reach the newly done Worli seafarers promenade, it was a path filled with obstacles. From the Venus Apartments bus stop, she had to cross a road, slip past some barricades, walk along construction sites and roads in the making, walk through the bumpy uneven surfaces, filled with gravel, till she reached the then hidden pedestrian underpass (PUP) in Worli. The underpass, too, was undone, as was the promenade at the time. Not anymore. Mumbai, India – 28, Jan 2025: Work on the promenade is underway at Mumbai Coastal Road Project, at Worli, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

On Friday, a 5.25-km stretch of the total 7.5 km promenade along the Coastal Road and 4 PUPs opened up anew to the public, a long-awaited return after the Worli seaface was blocked years ago for the construction of the Coastal Roads. The PUP at the Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg in Worli, the one that Soumya had navigated through, still has the barricades but the path to the PUP is seamless.

“We love the place and we’ll be coming here every weekend,” said cousin sisters Raaina and Khadija Khan, 12 and 10 respectively, who were using the wide promenade to shoot a dance video. Accompanied by their parents from Byculla, they had taken a taxi to the underpass.

By Friday night, the promenade had a few visitors after many were kept away by the rain. People came to check out the newly inaugurated promenade, walking their dogs, clicking pictures, playing around, or just sitting on the Marine Drive-esque edge and enjoying the beautiful view of the sea.

Garlands in orange and yellow colors were draped along the seating, marking the celebrations for the 79th Independence Day. Trees, still in their nascent stages, are planted along the cycling track.

“The promenade is great, much better than what it used to be. If only there were some shade where we could escape from the rain, it would be perfect,” said Mujeeb Shaikh, in his mid-30s, who had gotten along with his two children and was playing around. “As I live in Worli, it’s easy for me to skip over and come, so now this is a new open space where my kids can come and play.”

The other PUPs are situated at the Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk at Worli, Haji Ali Junction, and through the Akriti parking lot on Bhulabhai Desai Marg.