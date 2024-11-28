Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Coastal Road’s final bridge span connected to Bandra-Worli Sea Link

ByLinah Baliga
Nov 28, 2024 07:16 AM IST

The final phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road project reached a significant milestone on Wednesday at 11:30am, with the installation of a 60-metre bridge span, connecting the northbound section of the road (from the south) to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL)

MUMBAI: The final phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road project reached a significant milestone on Wednesday at 11:30am, with the installation of a 60-metre bridge span, connecting the northbound section of the road (from the south) to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL). This marks the installation of the last bridge connection, bringing the project one step closer to full operational status.

Mumbai, India – Nov 27, 2024: Second Girder installed at Worli, which connects to Coastal Road to Bandra Worli Sea-link, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India – Nov 27, 2024: Second Girder installed at Worli, which connects to Coastal Road to Bandra Worli Sea-link, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

As of now, 93% of the work on the coastal road has been completed. Once the 60-metre girder is fully installed, both the northbound and southbound connectors, linking the coastal road to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, will be completed. The coastal road is expected to be open for traffic, from BWSL to Marine Drive, from January.

A civic official from the coastal road department said, “The final side of the arch bridge, connecting to the Sea Link, will be opened to the public in January. The 60-metre steel girder, which was installed on Wednesday, is the last to be placed.”

Earlier, on November 5, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had successfully installed a 44-metre span as part of the final two-bridge sections connecting the northbound carriageway of the Mumbai Coastal Road to the BWSL. With the installation of the remaining 60-metre span, the final phase of this project has begun.

The 120-metre arch bridge and the 46-metre connecting span were completed in April this year and the southbound carriageway, connecting Marine Drive to the Sea Link, was opened to traffic on September 13. The southern arm, from Worli to Marine Drive, opened on March 12; the northern arm, from Marine Drive to Haji Ali, opened on June 10; while the 3.5-km stretch from Haji Ali to Abdul Gaffer Khan was inaugurated on July 11.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On