Coastal Road’s final bridge span connected to Bandra-Worli Sea Link

MUMBAI: The final phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road project reached a significant milestone on Wednesday at 11:30am, with the installation of a 60-metre bridge span, connecting the northbound section of the road (from the south) to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL). This marks the installation of the last bridge connection, bringing the project one step closer to full operational status. Mumbai, India – Nov 27, 2024: Second Girder installed at Worli, which connects to Coastal Road to Bandra Worli Sea-link, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

As of now, 93% of the work on the coastal road has been completed. Once the 60-metre girder is fully installed, both the northbound and southbound connectors, linking the coastal road to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, will be completed. The coastal road is expected to be open for traffic, from BWSL to Marine Drive, from January.

A civic official from the coastal road department said, “The final side of the arch bridge, connecting to the Sea Link, will be opened to the public in January. The 60-metre steel girder, which was installed on Wednesday, is the last to be placed.”

Earlier, on November 5, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had successfully installed a 44-metre span as part of the final two-bridge sections connecting the northbound carriageway of the Mumbai Coastal Road to the BWSL. With the installation of the remaining 60-metre span, the final phase of this project has begun.

The 120-metre arch bridge and the 46-metre connecting span were completed in April this year and the southbound carriageway, connecting Marine Drive to the Sea Link, was opened to traffic on September 13. The southern arm, from Worli to Marine Drive, opened on March 12; the northern arm, from Marine Drive to Haji Ali, opened on June 10; while the 3.5-km stretch from Haji Ali to Abdul Gaffer Khan was inaugurated on July 11.