Coaster road: Only cars and buses allowed for now; no heavy vehicles

Mumbai: Only light motor vehicles–four-wheelers and passenger buses–will be allowed to ply on the south lane of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project after it opens for passenger traffic on March 12. Mumbai, India – Mar 11, 2024: A view of the newly inaugurated Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, at Worli, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Mar 11, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

According to the plan, the south lane of the Coastal Road will remain open for vehicular traffic between 8am and 8pm from Monday to Friday. Vehicles will be permitted to enter the lane from Bindu Madhav Junction on Khan Abdul Gafar Khan Marg, Rajni Patel Chowk or Lotus Junction, and Amarsons Garden. The exit points will be at Amarsons Garden and Princess Street flyover on Marine Drive. However, at Bindu Madhav Chowk, vehicles can enter the Coastal Road only between 8am and 5pm.

Mumbai traffic police have clarified that pedestrians will not be allowed to enter the 9.5km stretch of the road. Vehicles are prohibited from stopping at any place on the high-speed route to take pictures or shoot videos; each will elicit punitive action.

The notification issued by the traffic police also clarifies that heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, animal-drawn carts, and handcarts are not allowed on the stretch.

Additionally, the traffic police have set speed limits for vehicles plying on the road: 80 km per hour on straight stretches, 60 km per hour in the tunnel, and 40 km per hour on turns.