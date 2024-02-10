Coastwise festival shines light on lesser-known marine biodiversity through walks

MUMBAI: The city’s intertidal zones – between the sea and the land – might seem like unlikely places to go fishing for marine biodiversity. On one hand, there are copious amounts of plastic they are awash with, and the sewage thrown in it distorts it further. On the other hand, they are also no stranger to buzzing human activity, with people walking and playing all over the beaches. Awareness about the marine ecosystem closer to the coast is more important than ever, says Modi. As with the partial opening of the Coastal Road project on February 19 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other coastal projects loom large. The landfilling done poses a great threat to biodiversity. (HT Photo)

The Coastwise Festival, between February 3 to 24, aims to subvert this perception. A collaboration between the Maharashtra Forest Department’s Mangrove Foundation, the Coastal Conservation Foundation (CCF), and WWF-India, it offers different ways of learning and interacting with the lesser-known ecosystem found on marine shorelines.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The festival features three shorewalks, at Bandstand on February 10, Juhu Beach, and Bhuigaon Beach in Vasai, both on February 11, where 15 to 30 of the species can be glimpsed. It’s a nature walk, Modi reminds, so nothing is guaranteed.

“Even with everything that is going wrong, marine life still thrives on the shores of the city,” Shaunak Modi, director of CCF, said. “This speaks volumes about how resilient the surviving species are – of which at least 600 have been found. It also makes a case for better conservation and cleaner waters – imagine the wealth of species we could have.”

What makes these stretches of in-between land unique is that the habitat it offers is dynamic and accessible, as well as threatened and understudied. These factors also make the species, namely corals, crabs, octopus, starfish, squid eggs, etc., found there specialised and fascinating.

Modi explained that they have evolved to survive, underwater, during high tides, low tides, and out of water. They can only be spotted five days a month when the tide is just right.

Awareness about the marine ecosystem closer to the coast is more important than ever, says Modi. As with the partial opening of the Coastal Road project on February 19 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other coastal projects loom large. The landfilling done poses a great threat to biodiversity.

Giving an example, he mentions the relocation of corals as a part of the coastal road project. “They were protected as they fall under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act. But what of the countless other species?” he asks. The claims of 100% survival are also hard to verify, as the corals have been relocated to Navy Nagar, an inaccessible area. A ray of hope for the thriving habitat, however, he said, is the fact that in the portion of Haji Ali left undisturbed by landfilling, new corals have emerged in the two years gap.

The festival’s focus, however, has moved beyond only the scope of intertidal species as it has come into its fourth edition.

The Dockyard Chronicles at Sassoon Docks, a walk held on February 3, zoomed in on fishing gear, composition of fish catch, and their point of origin.

An all-day extravaganza in Airoli on February 17 will take people through the mangroves and flamingo hotspot.

A different sort of shorewalk will be held on the Arnala beach in Virar on February 24, where instead of marine animals, the lookout will be on for birds. “We have a lot of winter visitors, including seagulls, and tiny waders,” said Modi.

Another of the events that follows is a boat ride through the mangrove at Marambalpada in Virar on February 18. The mangrove island has been transformed by the Mangrove Cell’s arm, Mangrove Foundation, into a vibrant spot for community-led mangrove conservation. “Villagers have been given means to adopt sustainable livelihood options, like aquaculture (fish farming in controlled conditions) and ecotourism,” said Hrishikesh Rane, assistant director for capacity building. The mangrovesm which would be difficult to walk in as they’re in thick mud, will be shown around on boats.

The festival also features a pan-India photography competition on marine ecosystems. A photography exhibition continues till the closing at the Byculla Zoo on February 24, where the winners will be announced.