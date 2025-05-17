Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cocaine worth 15.71 crore seized from Kenyan passenger

ByAbhishek Sharan
May 17, 2025 06:48 AM IST

The contraband was found in two bottles of moisturising lotion recovered from her luggage at the Mumbai international airport on Friday, by the Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

MUMBAI: A Kenyan woman was arrested for possessing of 1.57 kg of cocaine worth 15.71 crore in the grey market, after she arrived on a flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The contraband was found in two bottles of moisturising lotion recovered from her luggage at the Mumbai international airport on Friday, by the Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Cocaine worth 15.71 crore seized from Kenyan passenger
Cocaine worth 15.71 crore seized from Kenyan passenger

An intelligence tip-off resulted in the recovery of 1.57 kg of a viscous liquid in two moisturising lotion bottles. A field test yielded a positive result for the presence of cocaine, a narcotic drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985. “The modus operandi involved concealing liquid cocaine in moisturising lotion bottles, as the viscous appearance of the substance closely resembled that of actual lotion,” a DRI source said.

The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. “DRI’s efforts in unveiling a unique modus operandi like this show the agency’s commitment towards achieving the goal of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’, the source said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Cocaine worth 15.71 crore seized from Kenyan passenger
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On