MUMBAI: A Kenyan woman was arrested for possessing of 1.57 kg of cocaine worth ₹15.71 crore in the grey market, after she arrived on a flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The contraband was found in two bottles of moisturising lotion recovered from her luggage at the Mumbai international airport on Friday, by the Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Cocaine worth 15.71 crore seized from Kenyan passenger

An intelligence tip-off resulted in the recovery of 1.57 kg of a viscous liquid in two moisturising lotion bottles. A field test yielded a positive result for the presence of cocaine, a narcotic drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985. “The modus operandi involved concealing liquid cocaine in moisturising lotion bottles, as the viscous appearance of the substance closely resembled that of actual lotion,” a DRI source said.

The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. “DRI’s efforts in unveiling a unique modus operandi like this show the agency’s commitment towards achieving the goal of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’, the source said.