Thane: The police on Thursday registered a cognisable offence (a case in which a police officer may arrest without warrant) against two staffers of a Thane-based pet clinic for allegedly brutally assaulting a dog, a video of which went viral on social media, triggering outrage by animal lovers. Cognisable offences lodged against 2 clinic employees for punching three-year-old Chow Chow

The accused have been identified as Mayur Athaw, 19, from Matunga and Prashant Sanjay Gaikwad, 20, in Thane.

A case was lodged by Saloni Rajkumar Sakariya, who works with NGO PETA. She stated in the FIR that on February 13, their social team received a video in which two workers of a pet clinic were seen beating and kicking a chow-breed dog inside the clinic’s premises. One of the two staffers allegedly recorded a video, and he also punched the dog.

Sakariya took cognizance of this video and began an inquiry. Later, she came to know, that the chow chow belonged to Varun Sanjiv Seth, a chartered accountant (CA), who had taken his dog for a grooming session at the Vetic pet clinic in Thane on February 7.

Sakariya further stated in the complaint that the dog groomers were seen punching and kicking the dog for fun.

Girish Gode, senior police inspector, Chitalsar-Manpada police station, said, “Earlier, we had lodged a non-cognizable offence based on a complaint by a veterinary doctor of Thane Municipal Corporation. We have released them after warning and furnished a bail bond. On Thursday, a case was lodged against them. We have issued a notice to appear at the police station for a record statement. No arrest has been made yet. We will investigate the case and later file a chargesheet in the court, and the duo will get bail.”

A case was lodged against the duo under section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming an animal), 511 (Punishment for attempting to common offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed), 34 (common intention) and relevant section of Prevention to Animal Cruelty act.

The owner, Varun Seth, regrets not accompanying Tofu, the three-year-old Chow Chow, when he dropped him off for a bath and haircut at the pet clinic. “Normally I am present when the grooming happens because pets feel relaxed when the parents are present. But, at Vetic, they said they do not allow parents to be present. I was also busy with my wedding on February 13 and thought I could leave him there for a few hours,” said Seth, who was not aware of the abuse till the video went viral on his wedding day.

Seth said the clinic at Manpada did not have CCTV cameras either. “As pet parents, we are fighting for their rights everywhere - in housing societies, restaurants, public spaces, etc. - and if even pet care institutions subject them to such behaviour, its horrifying,” he said.