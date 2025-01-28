MUMBAI: Colaba residents, including marine professionals from the neighbourdood, have urged the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) to conduct a traffic simulation study at the Gateway of India before taking a decision on building a transport marina between the iconic heritage monument and the Radio Club. They point out that the heritage precinct is already overwhelmed by vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Building a marina here, they say, would compound the traffic chaos in the area. Colaba marina: Residents demand traffic simulation study

The residents’ demand for a traffic simulation study comes after the MMB expressed reservations about shifting the proposed marina to Princess Dock, an alternative venue suggested by the residents. Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane too has suggested proceeding with the Gateway-Radio Club venue as chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is keen on the project.

Now citizens along with former corporator Makarand Narwekar have written to Pradeep P, CEO of the MMB. “I urge you to appoint a reputed and experienced agency to carry out a traffic simulation study to assess the potential impact of the proposed Transport Marina before any further decisions are made on the project. As committed by (Nitesh) Rane, a meeting with the citizens can be organised once the traffic simulation study report is available. This will allow for an informed and detailed discussion between the citizens and MMB on the matter,” Makarand stated in the letter, dated January 17.

Marine professionals too living in the area claim the marina plan is poorly conceived due to the lack of breakwater infrastructure. Shahid Bashir, a marine professional and a Colaba resident, told HT that this project was originally conceived more than two decades ago. “The initial proposal included building a jetty, a civil construction in conjunction with a breakwater around it. Any exposed shore needs a barrier to create a safe and calm environment for embarkation and disembarkation. It’s a universal rule that any marina or jetty in exposed areas must have a breakwater. When the project was first envisioned, a breakwater was included,” he explained.

Bashir pointed out that when the project was revived last year, this crucial element was omitted. “What they fail to realise is that without a breakwater, the jetty will be unusable during the monsoon and pre-monsoon months. Without it, the marina is bound to fail. This project has not been properly planned. It’s like taking the umbrella from a cocktail and going out in the rain,” he said.

A former MMB official who played a key role in this project said the proposed transport terminal planned between Radio Club and the Gateway of India would feature ten finger jetties to ease congestion in the area. “This terminal will accommodate up to 20 boats simultaneously. Currently, there are only four jetties at Gateway, with one out of service, leaving us with just three jetties to manage traffic for Alibag, harbour cruises and other destinations. This new terminal will provide improved facilities for passengers travelling to Alibag, Elephanta, harbour cruises and JNPA. Also, there will be a clear distinction between visitors to the monument and passengers taking the ferries,” he said. He claimed a new marina would reduce footfalls at the Gateway of India by 50%.

The former MMB official said a breakwater would be needed for year-round terminal operations, but the existing routes are non-operational during the monsoon. “While a breakwater was initially planned, studies on siltation revealed it could harm the ecosystem more than expected, leading to its reconsideration. We learnt that the cure was becoming more difficult than the disease,” he said.