Thane, More than 800 hotels and restaurants in Thane city are staring at a potential shutdown as commercial LPG supplies dwindled due to supply chain disruptions amid a widening military conflict in West Asia, according to representatives of the industry association. Commercial LPG cylinder crunch: More than 800 hotels in Thane may shut operations

Thane City Hotel Association secretary Raghunath Shetty said on Wednesday that most food businesses in the city have only five to six days of gas stock remaining.

"Many hotels currently have gas stock for only five to six days. If the supply is not restored immediately, closures may become unavoidable. Hotel operators have already been cautioned by suppliers that the situation could deteriorate further," Shetty told reporters.

The association also highlighted that the shortage has led to black marketing of cylinders.

Ratnakar Shetty, Vice President of the association, alleged that some suppliers are exploiting the situation.

"Some vendors are charging an extra ₹400 per cylinder in the black market. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that only 30 per cent of hotels in Thane have piped gas connections; the remaining 70 per cent are entirely dependent on LPG cylinders," he added.

The industry typically relies on 19.5-kg commercial cylinders, with larger establishments requiring up to two cylinders daily. Smaller eateries, which consume one cylinder every two days, are equally vulnerable.

The hotel associations have urged government authorities and oil companies to intervene urgently. They have sought a streamlined distribution process to prevent hoarding and ensure a steady supply of fuel to protect the livelihoods of thousands of workers employed in the city's hospitality sector.

Amid a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the country due to the widening conflict in West Asia, the Centre has asked the states and Union territories to keep an eye on LPG supply in their respective jurisdictions, and prevent any hoarding or black marketing of cylinders.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.