Commuter’s bag triggered Mumbra mishap that killed five: CR probe

MUMBAI: Three months after the horrific June 9 accident near Mumbra, where eight passengers fell from moving trains and five lost their lives, an official inquiry has ruled out track geometry or coach clearance as the cause. Instead, the investigation, carried out by a five-member team of Central Railway (CR) has directly blamed a protruding commuter's bag that brushed against another train, triggering a deadly chain reaction.

According to the report, the mishap occurred between Mumbra and Diva stations when two suburban trains—CSMT-bound N-10 and Karjat-bound S-11—were crossing each other at speeds of 72 kmph. A commuter travelling on the footboard of the Karjat-bound train was carrying a 30-cm-thick black bag that extended outside the coach. The bag struck passengers standing on the footboard of the crowded CSMT-bound train, leading to a “domino effect” that caused eight people to fall. Five of them died later in the hospital.

Tracks and trains cleared

Investigators found that the track-centre distance between the two curved fast lines was over 4,400 mm, comfortably above the 4,265 mm mandated by Indian Railways. Both tracks—operational since 1943 (UP fast line) and 1972 (Down fast line)—were found to be in order.

“The clearance between the two EMU coaches was adequate. Rubbing of coaches was ruled out. Track parameters including gauge, super-elevation, and curve versine were within permissible limits,” said a senior Central Railway (CR) official.

Speedometer records showed that both trains were running within the temporary speed restriction of 75 kmph. The permissible speed at the spot is 100 kmph.

Evidence points to bag

Officials confirmed that friction marks were visible on coach 5341A of the CSMT-bound train, precisely where the commuter’s bag made contact—near the door and window grille. “The fresh rubbing mark and hitting imprint on the window net confirm that the accident was caused by the external bag. Other possibilities such as quarrelling, sabotage, or mischief were ruled out after reviewing CCTV footage and passenger statements,” another official added.

The inquiry committee inspected the site, took statements from survivors and eyewitnesses, reviewed footage from stations, including Mumbra, Diva, Thane, Titwala and Kasara, and even considered public feedback received via social media, email, and mobile recordings.

Footboard travel proved fatal

The report stressed that the real danger lay in passengers travelling on footboards—a common but perilous practice on Mumbai’s suburban network. While the Karjat-bound train was not crowded, the CSMT-bound train was packed, forcing many to stand precariously on the footboard.

“Despite adequate infrastructure, the practice of footboard travel turned fatal in this case,” the report noted, adding that no structural changes would be made at the site since similar curved tracks exist across the network and no such incident has been reported before.

Every day, nearly 160 trains run in each direction along this section, many crossing each other simultaneously. Investigators underlined that without curbing unsafe commuter behaviour, even compliant infrastructure cannot prevent such tragedies.