Mumbai: A litigant against Ravi Developers has filed a written complaint with MahaRERA alleging that the developer brothers Jayesh and Ketan Shah obtained RERA registration for three projects by allegedly suppressing information including legal cases and demanded that the authority conduct a probe and suo motu revoke the registrations in the interest of home buyers. Complaint alleges developer suppressed info to obtain RERA registration

The 64-page complaint sent to MahaRERA chairman and Secretary by Arun Gada alleges that the MahaRERA has issued several recovery warrants against Jayesh and Ketan Shah which are pending recovery and the Collector has been unable to recover the amounts from Ravi Group. The complaint says the Authority could not have registered new projects without scrutinising past defaults and urges the authority to revoke the registration suo motu to prevent more home buyers from being entrapped by the promoters Jayesh Shah, Ketan Shah, and their family.

The complaint alleges that their project Daivi Eterneety shows 32 sanctioned floors for the project whereas the uploaded plans shows permissions only up to 9th floor. “As the MahaRERA portal has been integrated with the MCGM and MCGM records are in public, it is apparent that the promoters have obtained the RERA registration on the basis of false information supplied by the promoters. As the promoters do not have the permission to construct beyond 9th floor as per sanctioned plans submitted before MahaRERA, despite that the MahaRERA registration shows building has been sanctioned with 32 floors,” said the complaint.

The complaint also provides an annexure showing 69 flats for a total sum of ₹136.27 crore, but not registered beyond 9th floor as per the disclosure by the developer Yash Developments. The complaint said in the voluntary “Disclosure of Interest in Other Real Estate Organisations”, the promoters have not disclosed 20 other projects registered under different names like Vidhi Realtors, Monarch and Qureshi builders, Vijay Kamal Properties etc which have several recovery warrants issued in the past. The complaint also points out that the Bombay High Court had initiated contempt proceedings against the two promoters for not complying with the court orders for recovery of money.

The complaint alleges the registration for Rock Highland and Build no 18 The Gateway project also suppresses information about 19 other projects. The complaint states that pending litigation against the promoters including a case by filed by Gada has also been suppressed.

When contacted, Jayesh Shah of Ravi Developers denied the allegations. “Arun Gada and I have an old dispute. This complaint is completely motivated. As per my knowledge, the documents submitted to MahaRERA for these projects are true and correct,” Shah said.

Responding to allegations that though commencement certificate was till 9th floor, flats on higher floors were sold,

Shah said, “We have got concession till 31st floor, and the IOD has been uploaded. The CC is extended from time to time as we handover road, playground and cultural centre and load the Transferable Development Rights (TDR). We have not sold any flats that we are not allowed to sell.” He questioned the locus standi of Gada. “Is he is an allottee of these projects? He is not an allottee.”

Despite repeated calls, MahaRERA secretary Vasant Prabhu was could not be contacted for his comments. A MahaRERA spokesperson said, “The complaint will be examined and suitable action will be taken.”