MUMBAI: To steer clear of duplication of work by agencies and to effectively use artificial intelligence for crime prevention and monitoring, the state government on Monday announced a comprehensive policy for CCTV surveillance networks in key cities, including Mumbai. It is also considering charging commercial establishments and infrastructure contractors for the benefits extended to them through the surveillance network. Comprehensive policy announced for CCTV networks in cities

During Monday’s debate in the legislative assembly on the CCTV surveillance network in Pune, Mumbai and other cities, minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said that a comprehensive policy for these networks was on the cards. “The CCTV network is installed by various government agencies like the police department, municipal corporations, metro railways and from area development funds,” he said. “However, the monitoring and maintenance of these cameras is a major issue. Only the police department has the expertise.”

Kadam emphasised that installing cameras was not a big deal, but their monitoring and maintenance needed a special backup. “The Pune municipal corporation has installed 2,466 cameras but over 1,300 of them are defunct,” he pointed out. “To avoid the lack of coordination, there will be a comprehensive policy chalked out soon.”

The minister said that the home department was also working on the comprehensive use of artificial intelligence in the network. “We are setting up a robust network that will help us take preventive action on the law and order front and enable the police force to thwart potential crimes,” he said. “Besides this, the new cameras being installed will also help us in face and vehicle number plate recognition. They will aid us in effective traffic management as well as in maintaining law and order.” Kadam said that the CCTV network was also expected to help the government reduce manpower.

BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar suggested that to recover the recurring cost of maintenance, the government should also think of levying charges on commercial establishments. “Commercial establishments like electronic shops and vehicle dealers benefit from CCTV networks,” he said. “An annual fee should be levied on them at the time their licences are renewed. Similarly, developers should be told to mandatorily install a network and provide the feed to local police stations. Contractors implementing infrastructure projects should also be asked to install CCTV cameras; this should be part of the bids.”

In response, Kadam said the government would consider the suggestion, and a meeting of elected representatives and officials from various departments, including urban development and home, would be convened at the earliest.