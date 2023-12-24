Concerns rise as Kharghar hills witness six bushfires in two weeks

PANVEL: The recurrence of bushfires in the renowned Kharghar hills, totalling six in just two weeks, has sparked concerns among environmentalists. The fires are attributed to anti-social elements and embers from nearby villages. The forest department has launched an awareness campaign in the area to address the situation. Navi Mumbai, India - Nov. 30, 2018:Fire at Kharghar Hill in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 30, 2018. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Over the past 15 years, the forest department has planted more than 20,000 plants in the Kharghar hills, a region also favored by environmentalists who have contributed significantly to tree planting, especially on the Owe foothills. The sustained efforts have yielded positive results, fostering biodiversity with abundant flora and fauna in the hills. Environmentalists have organised festivals and cycle rallies in the area to promote environmental awareness and hill preservation.

The recent spate of fires, particularly near the sector 35 area of Kharghar, has alarmed environmentalists. They have actively extinguished some fires, but others have spread extensively into the peaks.

Jyoti Nadkarni of the Kharghar Hill and Wetland group expressed concern, stating, “Since December 8, there have been a spate of fires on the hills. Several members of our group and residents have helped douse the fire using gunny bags, following the training we have received from the fire department.”

Nadkarni emphasised the need for responsible behavior, citing instances of visitors to the hills engaging in drinking and smoking, leaving behind litter that includes cigarette butts. She pointed out that the discarded cigarette butts, when not properly extinguished, contribute to the environmental damage and can ignite fires in the bushes.

Panvel region forest officer Ashok Ghuge said, “These fires are certainly a matter of concern as they have destroyed a lot of plantations. Prima facie they are being caused by the thrown cigarette butts in the area. There can also be instances of embers flying onto the bushes from the traditional stoves (sigri) of the nearby hamlets.”

Ghuge appealed, “This is a beautiful scenic region and it is the responsibility of us all to protect it. We request a few who are callous to understand the repercussions of their actions and the loss they cause to nature.”