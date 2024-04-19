Cong offers Mumbai North to get Sangli

Mumbai The Maharashtra Congress is looking to diffuse the growing tension in the MVA over the Sangli Lok Sabha seat. The party has come up with a new proposal to resolve the matter with the Shiv Sena (UBT) over the seat. It has asked Shiv Sena (UBT) to take the Mumbai North constituency in exchange for Sangli. The proposal has been presented before Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. If Sena accepts the proposal, the Congress would be contesting just one seat of six seats in Mumbai. Vishal Patil, grandson of Vasantdada Patil who has filed nomination from Sangli as independent

The development assumes significance considering the rebellion by Congress aspirant Vishal Patil who has filed nomination papers as an independent candidate. Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the seats that are going for polls in Phase 3 scheduled on May 7 and Sangli is one of them.

Though the Congress was firm on contesting the elections from Sangli as it is a traditional seat of the party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chose to unilaterally declare its candidate, Chandrahar Patil for the seat. Despite strong opposition from local Congress leaders, the party chose to remain adamant regarding contesting the seat and it was finally declared that it will be given to the Shiv Sena (UBT) this time.

Days later, Vishal Patil, a grandson of Congress heavyweight and former chief minister Vasantdada Patil, filed his nomination as an independent candidate. This has led to fissures in the MVA. At the same time, the Congress was not keen on contesting from Mumbai North as it is a BJP stronghold and the former did not have a strong candidate to take on the ruling party. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was killed by a local activist, was preparing to contest from the seat.

Considering all this, the Congress leadership proposed that they are ready to give Mumbai North constituency for Sangli. “It will be a win-win situation for both the parties if the Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership accepts the proposal. This will end the tension between the parties and the chances of winning both the seats will also be boosted,” said a senior Congress leader.

Congress insiders said that if Vishal Patil did not back out then it would be difficult for Shiv Sena (UBT) to win the seat especially when the party did not have a strong hold in the constituency. “Chandrahar Patil is not a leader. He is a wrestler who was recently inducted into the Shiv Sena whereas Vishal Patil has a strong political background. Congress has a good network in the constituency,” the functionary pointed out.

If the Shiv Sena (UBT) rejects the proposal, Sangli is likely to see a triangular fight between sitting BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil and rebel Congress candidate Vishal Patil.