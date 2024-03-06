 Congress announces Shivaji’s descendant Shahu Maharaj as their candidate from Kolhapur | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / Congress announces Shivaji’s descendant Shahu Maharaj as their candidate from Kolhapur

Congress announces Shivaji’s descendant Shahu Maharaj as their candidate from Kolhapur

ByFaisal Malik
Mar 06, 2024 07:36 AM IST

Maharashtra Congress declares Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj to contest from Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat, amid tussle with Shiv Sena over election symbol.

Mumbai Amid a tussle over Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency, Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday declared that Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will contest elections from the constituency as their candidate. The announcement came hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stressed that they do not oppose Shahu Maharaj as a candidate but want him to contest on their election symbol.

“Shrimant Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati will contest elections from Kolhapur constituency,” declared Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson, state Congress. He made the announcement after a meeting in which the party reviewed 20 Lok Sabha constituencies.

For months, Congress has been persuading Shahu Maharaj to contest elections from Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency and is convinced that he will contest the general elections. Both the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have staked their claim on the Kolhapur seat. Congress has made it clear that it will contest the polls from the seat and convinced Shahu Maharaj for the same.

Raut indicated that there is no way they would leave the Kolhapur seat for Congress but have no objection if Shahu Maharaj contest polls as their candidate. “It is a Shiv Sena seat and we have to request him to contest it on our election symbol - flaming torch (Mashal),” he said.

Shahu Maharaj is the head of the erstwhile royal family that ruled the princely state of Kolhapur and is widely respected in the state. Politically, he has been close to the Congress ideology but avoided joining a political party after his attempt to get elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998 failed. He is also a respected figure in the Maratha community, which formed a strong support base for the NCP.

    Faisal Malik

    Faisal is with the political team and covers state administration and state politics. He also covers NCP.

