Congress files code of conduct violation case against Fadnavis and BJP candidate from Solapur

Mumbai: Accusing deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of misusing his power as the home minister, the Maharashtra Congress has lodged a complaint of violation of the code of conduct. Congress has alleged that Fadnavis purportedly promised his party’s Solapur Lok Sabha candidate Ram Satpute to withdraw the cases registered against the youth of a certain community for violation of COVID-19 norms in 2020. HT Image

In a complaint filed with the chief electoral officer of Maharashtra on Monday, Congress has stated that Satpute, during his campaign in Solapur promised to withdraw cases registered against 250 youths from the cobbler community. The cases were registered under section 353 of the IPC for attending the funeral of a community leader by violating COVID-19 norms. When Satpute was requested for the withdrawal of the cases by the community members during his campaign, he called up Fadnavis and said, “The erstwhile Congress government booked them under section 353 of the IPC and my request is to withdraw the cases.” Congress has submitted a video of the conversation along with the complaint.

Fadnavis, according to the complaint, purportedly assured Satpute that the cases would be withdrawn. Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said that Fadnavis has violated the model code of conduct which prohibits making promises or luring voters during the election period.

“It is imperative to note that the withdrawal of cases must adhere to due process, as mandated by a ruling of the Supreme Court, and any attempt to bypass this process amounts to contempt of court,” Londhe emphasised in a letter written to the chief electoral officer.

“Shockingly, Fadnavis agreed to facilitate the withdrawal, indicating a clear misuse of power and position. Such actions blatantly violate the code of conduct set forth for elections, as they attempt to influence voters through unfair means,” the letter reads.

“I urge you to take swift and appropriate action against Ram Satpute, Devendra Fadnavis, and the BJP for their flagrant disregard of the model code of conduct,” it adds.