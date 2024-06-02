Congress leader Sandeep Gulve joins Shiv Sena (UBT), fielded from Nashik

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra legislative council elections, Congress leader Sandeep Gulve from Nashik joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday. Gulve has been given a ticket for the Nashik teachers’ constituency, where elections will be held on June 26. HT Image

Gulve joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the presence of leaders like Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Diwakar Raote, Anant Geete and Arvind Sawant at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar. Gulve has studied law and was a Zilla Parishad member from 2012 to 2017. He was also a director in the Nashik district cooperative bank.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “It is not expected for our leader to be poached within the alliance. This is not alliance dharma.’’

Last week, the Shiv Sena (UBT) gave a ticket to former minister Anil Parab and Shikshak Sena president J M Abhyankar for Mumbai graduates’ and Mumbai teachers’ constituency.