 Congress leader Sandeep Gulve joins Shiv Sena (UBT), fielded from Nashik | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress leader Sandeep Gulve joins Shiv Sena (UBT), fielded from Nashik

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2024 07:16 AM IST

Congress leader Sandeep Gulve from Nashik joined Shiv Sena (UBT) for Maharashtra legislative council elections. He has been given a ticket for Nashik teachers' constituency.

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra legislative council elections, Congress leader Sandeep Gulve from Nashik joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday. Gulve has been given a ticket for the Nashik teachers’ constituency, where elections will be held on June 26.

HT Image
HT Image

Gulve joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the presence of leaders like Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Diwakar Raote, Anant Geete and Arvind Sawant at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar. Gulve has studied law and was a Zilla Parishad member from 2012 to 2017. He was also a director in the Nashik district cooperative bank.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “It is not expected for our leader to be poached within the alliance. This is not alliance dharma.’’

Last week, the Shiv Sena (UBT) gave a ticket to former minister Anil Parab and Shikshak Sena president J M Abhyankar for Mumbai graduates’ and Mumbai teachers’ constituency.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Exit Poll 2024 Live, Maharashtra Exit Poll 2024 Live, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Congress leader Sandeep Gulve joins Shiv Sena (UBT), fielded from Nashik
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On