Congress MLC Pradnya Satav attacked

Published on Feb 10, 2023 01:00 AM IST

On Thursday, Satav spoke to the media and alleged that the attack was aimed to threaten her to leave politics.

“I was brutally attacked at Kasbe Dhawanda village in Kalamnuri. An unknown person attacked me from behind. It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life. An attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy,” tweeted Satav. (HT PHOTO)
BySaurabha Kulshreshtha

Mumbai: Pradnya Satav, Congress MLC and wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav alleged that he was attacked by an unknown assailant at Kalamnuri in the Hingoli district on Wednesday. The accused – Mahendra Dongerdive, 40 – was arrested on Thursday and an FIR was registered against him.

“I was brutally attacked at Kasbe Dhawanda village in Kalamnuri. An unknown person attacked me from behind. It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life. An attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy,” tweeted Satav.

On Thursday, Satav spoke to the media and alleged that the attack was aimed to threaten her to leave politics. “There are a few who want to eliminate me from politics and public life. It was part of their conspiracy to threaten me for the same. I was attacked during Bharat Jodo Yatra also but the people around me saved that time. This is the second incident of attack. But I will not stop my work and will continue to serve the people.” she added.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar expressed his anger over the attack and demanded that the case should be investigated thoroughly. Besides taking strict action on the culprit, he added, it is important to find out who is the mastermind of it.

Maharashtra State women commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar has taken serious note of the attack on women MLC. “I condemn the attack on Satav. I have directed the police to take strict action against the culprit. If a woman MLC is not safe in the state, then what about common women? Incidents of violence against women are increasing in the state which is not acceptable.” said Chakankar in a statement.

Friday, February 10, 2023
