Congress runs but fails
Mumbai: Among the embarrassing lowlights for the Congress party on Monday was the failure of 11 of its 44 MLAs to reach the House for the trust vote. Zeeshan Siddiqui and Dhiraj Deshmukh were photographed running to enter the House after the trust vote had begun and were disallowed. Pranati Shinde is out of the country while Jitesh Antapurkar was absent because on account of his wedding on Sunday.
Former chief minister Ashok Chavan and former minister in the MVA government was himself absent along with Vijay Wadettiwar. He later told the media that the Congress legislators were hanging around in the lobby and were caught unawares when the trust vote preceded the discussion in the House. Usually it’s the other way around. Kunal Patil, Raju Awale, Mohan Hambarde, Madhavrao Patil Jawalgaonkar, and Shirish Choudhari were the other absentees. “Usually, the discussion happens first, and then the voting... However, since the government had proved its majority with 164 votes, the numbers with the opposition did not matter,” said Chavan. A Congress leader said that the MLAs absenteeism did not seem to be deliberate. “But if this was done on purpose, the party would have to take action.”
-
Jammu NGO writes to CJI, seeks withdrawal of remarks against Nupur Sharma
A Jammu-based human rights forum, For Human Rights and Social Justice on Monday wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking withdrawal of the 'indiscreet remarks' made by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala while dealing with suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's writ petition. The forum said Nupur Sharma had been denied a free and fair trial.
-
Reet puts Chandigarh cyclists on international map
It was cycling which struck a chord with Reet Kapoor's and she recently hit the headlines bringing Chandigarh on the international cycling scene. The 17-year-old cyclist won a silver medal in the recently concluded Asian Track Cycling Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, becoming the first female cyclist from Chandigarh to have a podium-finish at international level. Before that, she had won a bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games.
-
PAGD constituents should contest polls jointly: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said PAGD constituents should contest assembly polls jointly for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's “lost identity.” The PDP is an important constituent of PAGD that is headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier said that the PAGD should contest polls jointly to oppose the BJP and its allies.
-
In run up to assembly polls, AAP moves to reorganise J&K unit
In the run up to assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying that it will be reconstituted in the coming days. Sources said that AAP's central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir. AAP leader and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said said that many newcomers had joined the party in recent times.
-
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
