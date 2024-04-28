Congress-VBA alliance possible for assembly poll: Ambedkar
Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday appealed to the Congress for help in the Lok Sabha election in exchange for an alliance during the assembly election.
“Congress and VBA can fight the assembly election together if Congress workers help VBA candidates in Lok Sabha constituencies where Congress is not fighting,” Ambedkar said on Saturday upon reaching Mumbai after voting in Akola, where he is a contestant, on Friday.
“Congress is sandwiched between Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). Now, in September-October, there would be elections for Maharashtra assembly. The Congress and VBA could these elections together if Congress workers help VBA candidates now,” he said at a press conference. He also claimed that according to a new survey, BJP would not cross 170 seat in this election.