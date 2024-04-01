 Conman dupes Borivali jeweller of ₹12.5 lakh | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Conman dupes Borivali jeweller of 12.5 lakh

ByMegha Sood
Apr 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Rajasthan-based jeweller booked for duping Mumbai jeweller of ₹12.5 lakh with fake gold bricks. FIR filed under sections 420 and 34 of IPC.

Mumbai: A Rajasthan-based jeweller has been booked by the MHB colony police on Saturday for duping a city jeweller of 12.5 lakh by giving him fake gold bricks in exchange for gold ornaments.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, on Saturday, 31-year-old Jatin Dhorda, who owns a jewellery designing unit in IC Colony in Borivali West along with his uncle received a call from a jeweller from Rajasthan, Kiran Jain.

Jain allegedly told Dhorda that he was in urgent need of a necklace, which he had to deliver the next day. Dhorda told him that he had several necklaces ready and could provide them the same day. Jain then told Dhorda that he had two gold biscuits worth 12.5 lakh and wanted a necklace of that amount.

Dhorda then sent him several necklace designs from his catalogue on WhatsApp. After a few minutes, Jain selected one necklace and sent him a photo of the selected piece. The two men then allegedly agreed to meet at Bhayandar to exchange the gold and complete the deal.

Dhorda said that he had sent one of his trusted salesmen to the spot where he met Jain’s alleged son who gave him the biscuits claiming that they were 44-carat gold. The salesman thereafter returned to Dhorda’s unit and handed over to him the biscuits, which turned out to be allegedly fake after he ran a check on them. Dhorda then tried to contact Jain but got no response from the accused.

Realising that he had been cheated, Dhorda registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Jain under sections 420 (cheating) and section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are tracing the number through which the accused had contacted Dhorda,” said a police officer.

