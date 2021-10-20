Constable killed after truck collides with bike in Palghar

A 49-year-old police constable with the Boisar MIDC police station was killed after a truck rammed into his bike near Umroli, in Palghar on Wednesday afternoon.

The truck driver Buddhav Verma, 36, along with the deceased constable Chunilal S Kokani, 49, fell into a gutter. The locals rushed them to Dhawale Trust Hospital at Palghar, however Kokani was declared dead on arrival.

Senior inspector Ram Bhalsingh of Palghar police station, said, “Kokani, who was on a 24-hour Eid-e-Milad bandobast duty, was headed towards Police Line Quarters in Palghar, when the truck jumped the lane and collided with his bike. The truck belongs to Shaileshkumar Shah, a Vasai resident,”

Police have registered a case under section 304 (a) (negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against Verma, who is undergoing treatment for various fractures and injuries. “We will arrest him once he is discharged from hospital. We are also awaiting the post-mortem report,” said Bhalsingh.