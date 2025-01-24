THANE: A container driver created havoc in Ambernath by driving recklessly on the wrong side of the Badlapur-Katai Road and ramming into several vehicles on the way before coming to a stop after crashing into the compound wall of a private company office premises. Container rams into several vehicles on wrong side of road

Although no one was injured, the container severely damaged five vehicles, including autorickshaw, cars and two wheelers. Shivaji Nagar police arrested the driver, identified as Jugraj Kumar, 28, and ran an alcohol check on him, which came negative.

According to the police, Kumar first rammed the speeding container into a police bike parked near a police outpost in Anand Nagar MIDC area of Ambernath East and, thereafter, lost control and hit one vehicle after the other. He then stopped and tried to reverse the vehicle and ended up ramming into more vehicles.

Police and onlookers attempted to stop him but could not, prompting some people to throw stones at the vehicle.

Police sub-inspector Swapnil Chaure said the police had to eventually block the container’s path by placing another container on the road, and the dangerously veering container finally came to a halt after crashing into the wall of a private company office premises.

Sanjay Chavan, an autorickshaw driver and eyewitness, said the container driver was driving in a “filmy style,” hitting several vehicles on its path.

As the errant driver’s medical test confirmed the absence of alcohol in his blood, the doctor who examined him has advised further examination to rule out the presence of other intoxicants like drugs. Meanwhile, the arrested driver is in police custody and Shivaji Nagar police is in the process of registering a case against him under relevant sections.