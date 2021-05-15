Contempt notices to Cidco, Raigad collector as NGT order on Panje not implemented

A civil society group, which works to protect Maharashtra’s mangroves and coastal wetlands, has served contempt of court notices to Cidco and the Raigad district collector for non-compliance of a month-old order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that ordered that all tidal water inlets to Cidco’s 289-hectare (ha) property in Uran be opened immediately to ensure flow of sea water to Panje coastal wetland and its mangrove forests.

NGT’s western regional bench had, on April 15, directed Cidco and the Raigad district collector to ensure that chokepoints at five tidal inlets are removed, upholding previous orders from the state environment department. Environmentalists have repeatedly emphasised in statements to the press over the past month that this order has not been implemented. Nandakumar Pawar, head of NGO Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan, had moved NGT for urgent interim relief in April as the state government’s earlier orders to clear the inlets had been ignored.

“You are hereby called upon to ensure that the order dated April 15, 2021 passed by the National Green Tribunal and the directions contained therein are complied with forthwith and the blockages to the 5 culverts at Panje are immediately removed, failing which my client will consider himself at liberty to file appropriate proceedings including those for contempt against you,” stated the notice, which was served by Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishthan’s legal counsel Meenaz Kalia.

An official with Cidco, who did not wish to be identified, said, “The NGT order does not apply to us directly. The particular culverts are on Navi Mumbai SEZ land, which has been leased out to a private company in 2019. They need to implement the order, not Cidco.”

Nidhi Chaudhury, Raigad district collector, did not respond to a request for comment.

Environmentalists, however, took issue with this claim. “NMSEZ is only leasing land from Cidco. Besides, Cidco is also a partner in the NMSEZ, and the ownership of the land belongs with them. They are still the rightful custodians,” said BN Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation who has been campaigning for Panje to be declared as a wetland and a bird sanctuary.