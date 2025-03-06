Menu Explore
Contractor booked for negligence after worker’s fatal fall at Thane construction site

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2025 07:56 AM IST

Inspector Shivaji Parbatrao Gaware of Wagle Estate Police Station stated, “The contractor failed to provide essential safety measures at the site, which directly resulted in the worker’s tragic death. An FIR has been registered, and further investigations are underway to determine accountability

Thane: Two days after a 23-year-old construction worker succumbed to injuries sustained in a fall at a construction site in Wagle Estate, Thane, the local police registered an FIR against the contractor for alleged negligence in ensuring worker safety.

Contractor booked for negligence after worker’s fatal fall at Thane construction site

The incident occurred on January 13 when the worker, identified as Sahani, was engaged in removing wooden planks on the third floor of a building at Road No. 22, ASE Park Centre, Wagle Estate. According to a complaint filed by his coworker, Mukesh Ashok Goud, Sahani fell along with a temporary iron railing due to the absence of adequate safety measures. Notably, he was not equipped with a safety belt, and the site lacked protective netting.

Sahani was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on March 3. Following his death, the Wagle Estate Police Station registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against contractor Punit Arvind Patel of Neha Buildcon LLP for gross negligence.

Inspector Shivaji Parbatrao Gaware of Wagle Estate Police Station stated, “The contractor failed to provide essential safety measures at the site, which directly resulted in the worker’s tragic death. An FIR has been registered, and further investigations are underway to determine accountability.”

