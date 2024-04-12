Cop tries to break up fight, gets assaulted

MUMBAI: A constable attached with Bangur Nagar police station was assaulted by a man on Thursday when he tried to break up a fight between him and another person, marking the second such instance in the past one week. The incident occurred at around 1.30am on Link Road in Goregaon West and the accused, a resident of Oshiwara, has been arrested, said police officials. HT Image

According to the police, a patrolling team led by constable Shivram Bangar, 47, was on duty at Link Road, and all policemen were in uniform. When the team reached Sneha bar and restaurant, they saw two men fighting and hurling abuses at one another.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The men seemed inebriated and were creating a ruckus. So, I approached them hoping to break up their fight. But one of them suddenly held my collar and began abusing and assaulting me,” said Bangar.

The accused, Shahbaaz Adil Shaikh, 31 – an Oshiwara-based businessman, also assaulted Bangar’s colleague from the Maharashtra security force tried, made objectionable comments about Mumbai police, and dared the policemen to arrest him.

“Since we could not control the accused, we called for back-up, and additional personnel reached the spot at around 2am,” said Bangar, who suffered injuries on his face and stomach was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Shaikh was detained and taken to the police station, where he was formally arrested under sections 323, 308, 332, 353, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in court on Friday.

Earlier, on Saturday, two policemen from the same police station, in civil clothes, were beaten up by two men when they intervened to break up a fight between them. Both officers suffered grievous injuries due to the incident and the accused were arrested and sent to judicial remand.