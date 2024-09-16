Cops crackdown on gambling den in Byculla; 34 arrested, 14 lakh seized

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit-3 on Sunday conducted a raid at an alleged high-profile gambling den operating in an industrial corporation’s godown at Ghodapdev, Byculla, and arrested 34 people and seized ₹14.61 lakh cash from the site. HT Image

According to the police, four people have allegedly run the club in a partnership for several years. The club allegedly attracted several players, including businessmen, who arrived with cash to play a gambling card game, Teen Patti. One of the accused is associated with a political party.

The Crime Branch official received a tip-off that some people were running a gambling club at DP Wadi, Ghopadev, Byculla. The information was verified and police inspector Sadanand Yerekar along with inspector Sharad Dharade, Sameer Mujawar, and constables raided a Steel Industrial Corporation’s godown around 2.30am on Sunday. They found that a gambling club was run by four partners where Teen Patti was being played for significant sums of money, said officials.

34 people, including four owners, were taken into custody along with 3 jockeys, 8 people working in the club and 19 customers gambling on a three-card game and carrying cash.

The police found a total 14.61 lakh cash, cards, a box containing 12 cards. The case was registered in Byculla police station under section 4(a), 5 of the Mumbai Gambling Prevention Act. The accused were handed over to the Byculla police station for further legal process, said a police officer.