Cops identify two suspects in bizman murder case

Navi Mumbai: More than three days after the body of a businessman, Sanjay Karle, was found in an Audi car parked along the Mumbai-Goa highway in Panvel, Navi Mumbai police and crime branch have identified two suspects for the murder, however, no arrests have been made yet.

The police claim that the murder prima facia seems to be over monetary dispute, this however will be confirmed only after the accused are arrested. The police claimed that the two suspects have a similar criminal background like Karle and will be arrested soon.

Karle, 44, had cases of cheating, molestation and kidnapping registered against him. He belonged to Talegaon in Maval Taluka of Pune. He was killed in the afternoon of November 17, while his body was discovered only the next night.

“Karle had left home on November 17 at around 11am after telling his wife that he would come back for lunch. His phone got switched off by around 4pm at Panvel, where his body was found. We suspect that the murder happened at some other place,” a police officer privy to the case said.

The body was placed lying on the floor of the car between the rear seat and the front seat. Since there were no signs of scuffle inside the car or bullet shells inside, the police believe that he was killed somewhere else and brought to Panvel in the car. The location wherein the car was found has no CCTV. According to the police, even though Karle had not returned home, his wife had not registered any missing person’s complaint.

Karle, though ran a water supply tanker business as a front, he had a sizable list of crimes registered in various police stations in Pune.

In November 2018, Karle was among the six persons booked for swindling over ₹40 lakh from different people promising them cheap gold biscuits in return. Karle along with his five aides earned the trust of people by giving them small amounts of gold in return. After collecting a huge amount of money, the gang would never deliver. Instead, they threatened people with weapons if they demanded their money back. Cases were registered against Karle in Talegaon, Pimpri Chinchwad and Dehu road police stations.

The officer said, “Karle was also booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the same case. He was out on bail.”