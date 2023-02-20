Cops pose as SIM salesmen to nab thief

Mumbai: A man, who decamped with gold worth ₹23 lakh belonging to a jeweller, was arrested by a police team who, in the attire of SIM card salesmen of a mobile service provider, gained entry to a factory in Rajasthan where he was hiding.

According to the Dahisar police, a few days ago, Sunil Arya, owner of a gold jewellery polishing unit in Charkop, had approached them alleging that his employee Raju Singh, 26, was handed over 453 grams of gold to deliver to a factory in Dahisar.

However, Singh did not reach the address and fled with the gold. After waiting for hours, Arya realised that he was robbed and approached the police.

The police traced Singh to Pali district of Rajasthan based on his mobile phone location and call data record.

They learnt that Singh was hiding inside a gold polishing factory. “We did not let Singh know that he was being chased. On reaching the factory, we borrowed a few red t-shirts from the employees of a mobile service provider which had an office a few metres away from the factory,” Pravin Patil, senior police inspector, said.

On Saturday, the cops entered the factory on the pretext of selling SIM cards with eye-catching offers.

“As soon as we spotted Singh inside the factory, we intercepted and arrested him,” Patil said. On searching Singh’s belongings, the police found the robbed booty in his bag, which he was waiting to sell once the matter had gone cold. Singh was brought to Mumbai on Sunday.