Cops trace two of three girls who fled from Sion orphanage

Mumbai: Three girls aged 14, 16, and 17 years on Friday fled from a Sion-based orphanage, Shree Manav Seva Sangh. The police were able to trace two of the three girls on Friday night from Colaba.

The organisation orphanage waited for some time to see if the girls returned on their own, but when they did not, they lodged a complaint with the Sion police late on Friday night. Acting swiftly, the police found two girls at Colaba, whereas the third girl remains to be traced, said the police.

According to the police, the three minor girls fled from the orphanage house at around 8.30 pm.

“The superintendent, Jayshree Wankhede, waited for some time, but the girls didn’t return to the orphanage home. After their search turned futile, around 3am, finally she went to the Sion police. Based on her complaint, we registered an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown accused,” said a police officer from Sion police station.

The police officer said the girls broke the iron grills and then jumped over the compound wall and fled.

The police immediately started searching for the girls at Sion, Matunga, Kurla, and Wadala railway stations.

“We also checked nearby areas like Antop Hill, Chunabhatti, and Matunga. The girls’ photos were also circulated in various WhatsApp groups of the police,” said the police officer.

Meanwhile, the police got information that the girls were spotted near Regal Cinema, Colaba, and contacted the Colaba police and with their help found the two girls.

“We are yet to find the 16-year-old. We are searching for her, most of the children kept at the orphanage age are orphans or victims of broken homes and adverse circumstances such as alcoholism, drug abuse violence, etc.,” said the police officer.

The police officer said in the past several minor girls and boys have fled from Shree Manav Seva Sangh, Shiv Shakti Children’s Home at Govandi and Dongri Children’s Home.

“We have sent the girls to Sion hospital and will also conduct a medical test on them to check for any wrongdoings as they are minor girls,” said the police officer.

Shree Manav Seva Sangh is a nonprofit organisation and charitable trust.

